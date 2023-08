Rambo (undisclosed) has shifted to the Eagles' injured reserve, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Rambo landed in New York after playing with the Orlando Guardians in the XFL this spring. He ultimately got sidelined with an undisclosed injury, which led to him being waived/injured by the Jets. The pass catcher ultimately went unclaimed, which means his season has come to a premature end unless both parties end up reaching an injury settlement.