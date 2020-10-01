Hightower (illness) didn't participate in practice Thursday.
After seeing just four targets and 34 offensive snaps in the Eagles' first two games of the season, Hightower increased the latter substantially this past Sunday versus the Bengals to 78 plays. That said, he was targeted just three times on his way to two catches for 19 yards. The Eagles' receiving corps has been hammered by injuries in 2020, with all of Alshon Jeffery (foot), DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) also absent Thursday. As a result, if Hightower can get past his illness, he could be in line for even more passes from Carson Wentz this Sunday at San Francisco.