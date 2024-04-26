The Eagles selected Mitchell in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 22nd overall.

Mitchell (6-feet, 195 pounds) was the best player in a dominant Toledo secondary, a group that gave up only 29 passing touchdowns over their last 28 games. Mitchell has a fairly downhill game for a corner, boasting 4.33 speed and a willingness to dive headfirst into whatever is in his way, and with Philadelphia's pass rush that could make Mitchell a ballhawking threat. Mitchell intercepted five passes in 2022, returning two for touchdowns. Darius Slay is 33 and James Bradberry will soon be 31, so Mitchell might need to step up as the team's top corner soon depending on when Slay or Bradberry lose too many steps.