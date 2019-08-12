Eagles' Sojourn Shelton: Inks deal with Philadelphia
Shelton (hand) signed a contract with the Eagles on Sunday.
Shelton has yet to see NFL action, but the Wisconsin product will now have a chance to fight for a spot on the 53-man roster after joining Philadelphia.
