Arizona is expected to sign Demercado as an undrafted free agent, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Over his final two seasons at TCU, Demercado rushed 215 times for 1,102 yards and 10 touchdowns while securing 25 receptions for 159 yards and an additional score. Behind James Conner, the Cardinals' running back pecking order appears to be up for grabs, so Demercado could carve out a depth role with a strong showing during training camp.