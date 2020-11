Ellerbee is a candidate to be added to the active roster for Week 9 against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ellerbee and fellow linebacker Nate Hall could get the call from the practice squad while the Texans cope with COVID-19. Three linebackers -- Jacob Martin, Dylan Cole and Whitney Mercilus -- are unavailable Sunday, and Kyle Emanuel (concussion) is out, leaving them thin at linebacker.