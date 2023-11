Davis (concussion) does not carry a game designation and will be available to play in Sunday's game against the Vikings, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.

Davis missed last week's loss to the Titans due to a concussion. The 27-year-old was then a full participant Wednesday through Friday, and he should be ready to return Week 9 versus Minnesota. Davis has recorded two tackles while playing all but one of his 148 snaps this season on special teams.