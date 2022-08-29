With the NFL preseason now in the books and rosters being finalized, a clearer picture on teams' personnel is shaping up as you set your 2022 Fantasy football rankings. However, the running back position is as murky as ever with Fantasy stalwarts like Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry getting hurt last year, which paved the way for new faces to makes their presences felt. Jonathan Taylor and Austin Ekeler topped all RBs in Fantasy points last season, but who should be the top back selected with your 2022 Fantasy football picks?

If your Fantasy football strategy 2022 is to target that position first, then when should you then grab your top QB or WR? It can often be difficult to know when to grab the best Fantasy player left on the board versus a position of need, but fortunately, a comprehensive set of Fantasy football rankings 2022 can assist with that. If you're looking for 2022 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Taylor was being drastically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Ekeler but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.That's just one example of a league-winning pick that SportsLine's model has been high on.

It's been high on Fantasy football sleepers like A.J. Brown in 2020, Henry in 2019, McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those likely made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football cheat sheets 2022 and draft advice, along with its top Fantasy QB, WR, RB picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen led all players in Fantasy points last season and he's increased his Fantasy production every year since entering the league. He's a two way-threat who passed for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns while running for a career-high of 763 yards to go along with six scores. Allen's effectiveness as a goal-line runner is what separates him from everyone else as his 31 career rushing TDs over the last four seasons ranks among the top 10 in the NFL.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: While Tyreek Hill's production took a step back in 2021, Mahomes' didn't as he finished as the No. 4 QB in Fantasy points for the second year in a row. His prospects are even better in 2022 despite Hill's departure as it could be addition by subtraction as now Mahomes won't feel compelled to zero in on the speedy receiver. The Chiefs added a host of new receivers, each of which brings a different dimension to the offense. Mahomes has also become a savvier runner over time and posted a career-high of 381 rushing yards last season.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Illness and injury derailed Jackson's 2021 season, but many forget he was an MVP favorite early in the year. On a per-game basis, Jackson had his best season with 240.2 passing yards per game, which was over a 30-yard increase from his MVP year. And you can't talk about Jackson without mentioning his ability on the ground as through Week 10, he was on pace for over 1,200 rushing yards before being sidelined. He also has all the motivation in the world for the 2022 Fantasy football season as he's entering the final year of his rookie contract. See more top QBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: After a solid rookie season, Taylor obliterated expectations many had set for him in the 2021 season. He led the league in rushing yards (1,811) rushing TDs (18), scrimmage yards (2,171) and total TDs (20). He did this all while teams stacked the box against Indy, which shouldn't be the case this year with Matt Ryan's addition at quarterback. He can keep the defenses honest which will allow Taylor to see fewer eight-man fronts and allow him to maintain his position atop the 2022 Fantasy football rankings.

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: The ultimate dual-threat RB showed just what he can do when healthy over an entire season as Ekeler's 20 TDs led the NFL. He had 12 via the ground and another eight through the air as Ekeler also had 911 rushing yards and 647 receiving yards. As fail-proof as any player in the league, Ekeler had at least 80 scrimmage or a touchdown in 15 of this 16 games played.



3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: Many gravitate towards the mid-season injury that knocked Henry out of the last half of the season, but you should focus on his historic rate through the first eight games. Henry finished with 937 yards and 10 TDs, and prior to getting hurt, he was on pace to become the first player ever with multiple 2,000-yard rushing seasons. Being sidelined during the second half of last year may actually help Henry in 2022 and he will enter the season as fresh as ever. He's also in an offense whose philosophy is to ground and pound, even more so now with Brown's departure. See more top RBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp is coming off the Receiving Triple Crown with 145 catches, 1,947 yards and 16 TD as his connection with Matthew Stafford proved to be a historic one. Coach Sean McVay's innovative offense always puts Kupp in the best positions to be successful and then the receiver, himself, is a threat after the catch. While it may be difficult to foresee Kupp having a similar season in 2022, there is precedent for a receiver having back-to-back elite seasons. Calvin Johnson rewrote the NFL record books in 2012 and then finished as a top-three Fantasy WR the next year. The common link between Johnson and Kupp is Stafford, who clearly won't hesitate to throw his top wideout's direction in the 2022 NFL season.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: No player in NFL history has more receiving yards thru his first two seasons than Jefferson's 3,016. He finished among the top six last year in receptions (108), receiving yards (1,616) and touchdowns (10), despite playing in a run-first offense. With former QB Kevin O'Connell now Minnesota's head coach, the Vikings will be more balanced in 2022 which will give Jefferson more opportunities to prove his merit near the top of our Fantasy football rankings 2022.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: After struggling with drops during preseason, Chase quickly rectified himself during the 2021 regular season and exploded during the postseason. Over his last 17 games counting both the regular season and playoffs, Chase has 89 grabs for 1,882 yards and 10 touchdowns. His connection with Joe Burrow didn't miss a beat from their LSU days and he plays in an offense which has room to grow. The Bengals attempted just the 20th most passes in the league last year, and with the success of Burrow-to-Chase, one can expect a big jump in volume this year. See more top WRs here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings, advice

Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Fantasy football rankings 2022 and cheat sheets from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top five at quarterback, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets.

So who should you target in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that has a history of making league-winning calls, and find out.