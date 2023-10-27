As we near the halfway mark of the 2023 NFL schedule, Fantasy football injuries are mounting and most managers are dealing with difficult start-or-sit decisions up and down their Fantasy football lineups. Superstars like Justin Jefferson (hamstring), Nick Chubb (knee) and Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) are all on injured reserve and breakout seasons for De'Von Achane (knee) and Kyren Williams (ankle) were also interrupted. Those injuries mean it's important to have a reliable set of Week 8 Fantasy football rankings that can help inform difficult lineup decisions.

Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew is coming off an unexpectedly dominant Fantasy performance last week, so is he worthy of consideration if you're biding your time until Justin Fields gets back or hoping to stream a quarterback?

Top Week 8 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 8 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes and KC take on the Broncos on Sunday, and the two-time MVP has experienced nothing but success against Denver. He's 12-0 in his career versus the divisional rival and has averaged 329 passing yards with seven total passing TDs over his last three versus the Broncos.

2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: Herbert faces Chicago's No. 28 scoring defense on Sunday night, and while the Bears have a top-five run defense, they've been shredded through the air. The team has allowed the second-most passing touchdowns and the fourth-most passing yards in 2023.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: The 2019 NFL MVP is coming off his second career game with 300-plus passing yards, three passing TDs and one rushing TD. How he gets to face a Cardinals defense that is in the bottom 10 versus the pass and has given up three rushing TDs to opposing quarterbacks this season. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 8 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 8 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey leads all non-QBs in Fantasy points while also leading the NFL with 11 touchdowns. Not only has he scored a TD in 16 straight games, but he's also averaged 118.3 scrimmage yards over this 16-game span.

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler has had back-to-back quiet showings, but faces Chicago's defense on Sunday. The Bears have allowed the seventh-most Fantasy points to running backs. The Bears have also given up the most receiving yards and receiving scores to running backs ahead of a meeting with the most productive pass-catching back in the NFL.

3. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs: No team has allowed more rushing yards or yards per carry than the Broncos, who will host Pacheco and the Chiefs on Sunday. Pacheco also ranks fourth in Fantasy points among running backs since Week 4, so he's ascending heading into a plus matchup. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 8 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 8 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill erased any concerns about how moving away from the Kansas City offense might hamper his production with 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns last season, but he's been even better in 2023. He has 53 catches for 902 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games and seems to churn out matchup-winning performances on an almost weekly basis.

2. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers: Allen isn't a game-breaker like Hill, Ja'Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson, but he consistently turns in productive performances. He's been targeted nine times or more in five of the six games that he's played and has 46 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns already this season.

3. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Brown is on the sort of hot streak that vaults him into the conversation for best receiver in the league, having put together five consecutive games with at least 125 yards. He has the power and elusiveness of a running back after the catch and now will take on a Commanders defense he torched for nine catches, 175 yards and two touchdowns less than a month ago. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 8 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 8 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Further and further removed from his early-season knee injury, there's no bad blood between Kelce and his owners. He had 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown last week, with the 12 receptions matching a regular-season career-high and the 179 yards being his second-most ever.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: With all of the new receivers Baltimore added this offseason, the holdover in Andrews remains Jackson's preferred option. He's caught five of the Ravens' eight TD passes this season, as he leads all TEs in touchdown receptions and ranks fourth in the NFL overall.

3. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: Over the last five weeks, the second-round rookie has averaged the third-most Fantasy points amongst tight ends. LaPorta's three most productive Fantasy games have come at home this season as the Lions return to Detroit to face the Raiders. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 8 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 8 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Eagles D/ST: Philadelphia ranks third in the NFL in sacks ahead of a matchup versus Sam Howell and Washington. Howell has been sacked 12 more times than any other quarterback this season, and he's also thrown the third-most interceptions with seven.

2. Chargers D/ST: A 2-4 team isn't one you'd expect to be this high in the Week 8 Fantasy football defense rankings, but that 2-4 Chargers team gets to face the Bears. Chicago has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing defenses as the Bears have given up D/ST touchdowns in four of their seven games.

3. Chiefs D/ST: Kansas City's offense gets most of the attention, but the Chiefs are fielding the No. 2 scoring defense this season. They face Denver in Week 8, and Russell Wilson has been sacked nine times over his last three games in addition to Denver having six giveaways during that stretch. See more top D/ST here.

