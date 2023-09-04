Entering its 13th season, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart has been an original staple on CBS Sports to help you make trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for the 2023 season. Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.

Running Back

Player TM NON PPR C. McCaffrey SF 32 34 A. Ekeler LAC 32 34 B. Robinson ATL 28 30 S. Barkley NYG 25 27 T. Pollard DAL 24 26 D. Henry TEN 22 22 N. Chubb CLE 22 22 J. Jacobs LV 20 22 R. Stevenson NE 14 17 J. Mixon CIN 14 16 J. Gibbs DET 13 16 T. Etienne JAC 13 15 A. Jones GB 13 15 D. Pierce HOU 13 15 A. Kamara NO 13 15 J. Dobbins BAL 13 13 A. Mattison MIN 11 13 B. Hall NYJ 11 13 R. White TB 9 11 M. Sanders CAR 10 11 K. Walker III SEA 11 11 N. Harris PIT 10 11 J. Conner ARI 8 10 J. Cook BUF 7 10 C. Akers LAR 9 9 Jav. Williams DEN 8 9 J. Taylor IND 9 9 D. Montgomery DET 8 8 I. Pacheco KC 7 7 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 7 7 K. Herbert CHI 7 7 D. Swift PHI 5 7 Z. Charbonnet SEA 5 7 A. Dillon GB 5 6 D. Cook NYJ 5 6 J. Warren PIT 5 5 A. Gibson WAS 5 5 R. Johnson CHI 5 5 R. Mostert MIA 5 5 S. Perine DEN 5 5 T. Bigsby JAC 5 5 K. Gainwell PHI 5 5 R. Penny PHI 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player TM NON PPR J. Jefferson MIN 31 34 J. Chase CIN 31 34 T. Hill MIA 26 29 S. Diggs BUF 23 26 C. Lamb DAL 22 25 A. St. Brown DET 20 24 A. Brown PHI 21 23 G. Wilson NYJ 19 21 D. Adams LV 17 21 J. Waddle MIA 16 18 C. Olave NO 15 17 D. Smith PHI 15 17 C. Ridley JAC 15 17 C. Kupp LAR 14 17 T. Higgins CIN 14 16 K. Allen LAC 12 16 D. Metcalf SEA 14 16 D. Moore CHI 12 15 C. Watson GB 13 15 D. Samuel SF 14 15 A. Cooper CLE 12 14 D. Hopkins TEN 9 12 D. London ATL 10 12 J. Dotson WAS 8 10 B. Aiyuk SF 8 10 T. Lockett SEA 8 10 D. Johnson PIT 7 10 C. Kirk JAC 7 9 J. Jeudy DEN 7 9 T. McLaurin WAS 7 9 J. Addison MIN 6 8 C. Godwin TB 6 8 G. Pickens PIT 6 8 M. Evans TB 6 8 M. Williams LAC 6 8 G. Davis BUF 6 8 Z. Flowers BAL 6 8 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 6 8 M. Thomas NO 5 7 M. Brown ARI 5 7 M. Pittman IND 5 7 S. Moore KC 5 6 R. Doubs GB 5 6 T. Burks TEN 5 6 B. Cooks DAL 5 5 E. Moore CLE 5 5 J. Smith-Schuster NE -- 5

Tight End

Player TM NON PPR T. Kelce KC 26 28 M. Andrews BAL 16 18 T. Hockenson MIN 9 11 D. Waller NYG 9 11 K. Pitts ATL 8 10 G. Kittle SF 7 9 D. Goedert PHI 6 8 P. Freiermuth PIT 6 7 D. Njoku CLE 5 5 D. Kincaid BUF 5 5

Quarterback