Entering its 13th season, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart has been an original staple on CBS Sports to help you make trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for the 2023 season. Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.

Running Back

player tm non PPR C. McCaffrey SF 43 46 A. Ekeler LAC 41 45 A. Kamara NO 31 35 T. Etienne JAC 32 34 J. Taylor IND 31 33 B. Hall NYJ 30 32 J. Jacobs LV 28 29 J. Gibbs DET 24 27 D. Achane MIA 24 25 D. Swift PHI 22 23 Bij. Robinson ATL 20 22 J. Mixon CIN 19 21 Ky. Williams LAR 19 21 K. Walker III SEA 19 21 S. Barkley NYG 18 20 D. Montgomery DET 19 19 R. White TB 15 19 D. Henry TEN 18 18 Jav. Williams DEN 16 18 R. Mostert MIA 16 17 J. Conner ARI 15 17 R. Stevenson NE 15 17 A. Jones GB 15 17 T. Pollard DAL 15 16 I. Pacheco KC 15 16 N. Harris PIT 14 15 J. Ford CLE 12 13 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 12 13 J. Cook BUF 11 12 A. Mattison MIN 9 10 G. Edwards BAL 8 8 K. Mitchell BAL 7 7 J. Warren PIT 6 7 D. Pierce HOU 6 6 K. Hunt CLE 6 6 D. Singletary HOU 6 6 Z. Charbonnet SEA 5 6 K. Herbert CHI 5 5 T. Chandler MIN 5 5 L. Murray BUF 5 5 A. Dillon GB 5 5 T. Spears TEN 5 5 Z. Moss IND 5 5 A. Gibson WAS -- 5

Wide Receiver

player tm non PPR Ty. Hill MIA 44 48 A. Brown PHI 40 44 C. Lamb DAL 39 43 J. Chase CIN 38 42 A. St. Brown DET 35 39 S. Diggs BUF 34 38 K. Allen LAC 29 33 J. Jefferson MIN 26 30 C. Kupp LAR 26 30 D. Smith PHI 19 21 C. Olave NO 17 19 M. Pittman IND 15 19 G. Wilson NYJ 14 19 M. Evans TB 16 18 D. Moore CHI 15 18 N. Dell HOU 15 18 P. Nacua LAR 13 17 C. Kirk JAC 13 17 B. Aiyuk SF 14 16 A. Cooper CLE 13 16 D. Adams LV 13 16 T. Higgins CIN 13 16 D. Samuel SF 14 15 J. Waddle MIA 13 15 M. Brown ARI 13 15 C. Sutton DEN 12 15 T. McLaurin WAS 11 14 A. Thielen CAR 10 14 D. Metcalf SEA 11 13 T. Lockett SEA 10 12 N. Collins HOU 10 12 D. Johnson PIT 9 12 J. Addison MIN 9 12 D. London ATL 8 10 Z. Flowers BAL 7 10 R. Rice KC 8 9 D. Hopkins TEN 7 9 J. Meyers LV 6 9 C. Ridley JAC 7 8 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 7 8 C. Godwin TB 6 8 J. Downs IND 6 8 G. Pickens PIT 6 7 T. Boyd CIN 6 7 G. Davis BUF 6 6 J. Dotson WAS 5 6 J. Jeudy DEN 5 6 D. Douglas NE 5 6 J. Reed GB 5 6 C. Watson GB 5 5 Q. Johnston LAC 5 5 B. Cooks DAL 5 5

Tight End

player tm non PPR T. Kelce KC 34 38 M. Andrews BAL 18 21 T. Hockenson MIN 15 19 D. Kincaid BUF 13 17 S. LaPorta DET 11 14 T. McBride ARI 8 11 G. Kittle SF 9 10 D. Schultz HOU 8 10 J. Ferguson DAL 8 9 C. Kmet CHI 7 8 D. Njoku CLE 6 8 E. Engram JAC 5 7 Ta. Hill NO 6 6 K. Pitts ATL 5 5 L. Thomas WAS 5 5 D. Goedert PHI 5 5 D. Waller NYG 5 5

Quarterback