There are plenty of unknowns involving the Arizona Cardinals as 2023 Fantasy football draft prep rolls on. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray is on the PUP list and Josh Dobbs is expected to start under center after starting just two games last season for the Titans and completing 40 passes for 411 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. This puts even more pressure on head coach Jonathan Gannon, who is inheriting a team that missed the playoffs in 2022. Could players on the Cardinals be among the 2023 Fantasy football busts?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz. The veteran tight end had a resurgence in 2021 after he was traded from the Eagles. Then his bid for another strong season was halted when he suffered an ACL and MCL injury against the Rams in Week 10. He hasn't played since and missed the preseason, so there are already health concerns heading into 2023.

Ertz is still listed as the de facto TE1 heading into Week 1 against the Commanders, but Trey McBride could take on more of the workload again if Ertz's knee isn't ready for full game action. Between the health of his knee and the uncertainty of Arizona's roster, it's safer for Fantasy managers to pass on Ertz this year.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Saints tight end Juwan Johnson. The fourth-year pro finished last season as Fantasy's TE8 after he put together a 42-508-7 line. However, that 16.6% touchdown rate likely isn't sustainable and the Saints have an intriguing tight end room that includes the versatile Taysom Hill, franchise legend Jimmy Graham and Foster Moreau.

Fantasy players are still taking Johnson in the 12th round hoping he can be a top-10 Fantasy tight end again in 2023. SportsLine's model isn't optimistic that will happen. He's TE19 overall in the model's Fantasy football TE rankings and Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tyler Higbee and Sam LaPorta are some of the tight ends being drafted later who are projected to outperform him. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football rankings

