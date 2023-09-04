It's now just a matter of days before the 2023 NFL season kicks off, so 2023 Fantasy football drafts are going on the clock. A reliable set of 2023 Fantasy football rankings can give managers a starting point for making picks. With over 150 players set to go off the board as 2023 Fantasy football picks, there's plenty of data to consider as you try to sort through who the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts will be. Which players should you target in the early rounds with your 2023 Fantasy football picks, and who are the players being undervalued at their current 2023 Fantasy football ADP who can give your team an edge?

Before crafting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison. Justin Jefferson may get all the credit, but Addision is primed to be an important piece in Minnesota's pass-heavy offensive scheme.

The rookie ended his collegiate career with 219 receptions for 3,134 yards and 29 TDs through three years split between Pitt and USC. He will get an early opportunity to show what he can do at the NFL level as well since he moved his way up the Vikings depth chart in preseason. Addison is projected to be drafted in the eighth round of many Fantasy football drafts, but the model says his value could exceed that.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The former No. 1 overall pick ended last season with 4,438 passing yards and a 29:7 TD:INT ratio, helping him finish as QB8 overall in Fantasy points. Goff led a Detroit offense that averaged 26.6 points per game, which ranked fifth in the NFL.

With Detroit's offense looking like it could be explosive yet again in 2023, Goff is a player to target later in drafts. The Lions added more offensive weapons through the draft, selecting running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta in the first two rounds. SportsLine's model expects he'll outperform fellow quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence (sixth-round ADP), Aaron Rodgers (eighth) and Dak Prescott (ninth), making Goff one of the top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers you should be all over. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Tony Pollard's huge season, and find out.