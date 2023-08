The No. 4 pick in a Superflex league is starting to be a tough call with Joe Burrow (calf) hurt, especially if you're not sold on Lamar Jackson returning to form as an elite Fantasy quarterback. And that was the dilemma Adam Aizer dealt with in our recent 12-team, Superflex mock draft.

The first three picks were Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen, which will likely be the top three picks in this format this season in leagues where touchdown passes are worth six points. Adam, who loves Burrow but is slightly concerned with his injury, decided to pivot from drafting a quarterback, and he went with Justin Jefferson in this PPR league.

And that's the perfect way to approach the No. 4 overall pick if you're not sold on QB4 this year -- go with Jefferson. Adam still ended up with Deshaun Watson in Round 2, Jared Goff in Round 4, Jordan Love in Round 9 and Gardner Minshew in Round 15. It's a good group with plenty of potential, and Minshew could be a steal if Anthony Richardson struggles this year.

The rest of Adam's roster is Nick Chubb, Travis Etienne, Alexander Mattison and Jerome Ford at running back, and joining Jefferson at receiver is Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Quentin Johnston. He also has David Njoku and Dalton Kincaid at tight end.

If Watson and Goff are good -- and Adam has a lot invested in the Browns -- then this should be a competitive team. He didn't have to prioritize quarterback and Superflex to build a good roster in this format.

Heath Cummings also didn't prioritize his quarterbacks, drafting his first one in Round 6 with Kyler Murray (ACL), who could be out to start the season. Heath then waited until the Round 9-10 turn to select C.J. Stroud and Ryan Tannehill, and that could be his starting duo in Week 1. And Heath drafted Clayton Tune in Round 15, and Tune is competing with Colt McCoy to be the No. 2 quarterback in Arizona behind Murray.

But while Heath could be at a disadvantage at quarterback and Superflex, the rest of his roster is potentially loaded, especially at receiver with Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, Christian Watson, Jahan Dotson and Romeo Doubs. Heath also has Mark Andrews and Greg Dulcich at tight end, and his running backs are Joe Mixon, Javonte Williams, De'Von Achane and Jaylen Warren.

I don't love going this route in a Superflex league, but it could be successful if the quarterbacks deliver consistent production. And if Murray is healthy early in the season then Heath should be in great shape.

For me, I went with a QB-QB start with my first two picks from No. 5 overall. I was thrilled that Adam passed on Jackson -- Burrow went at No. 6 overall, and I like Jackson better -- and I drafted Richardson in Round 2. That combination, if they live up to their lofty expectations, could be the best quarterback duo in this league. I also drafted Bryce Young as a third quarterback in Round 9 for insurance.

And I'm happy with the rest of my roster as well, including A.J. Brown, Keenan Allen, Diontae Johnson, Elijah Moore and Allen Lazard at receiver, and I have George Kittle at tight end. My running back corps is led by Jahmyr Gibbs and Dameon Pierce, along with Khalil Herbert, Elijah Mitchell, Damien Harris and D'Onta Foreman.

It's a balanced roster to go with some high-end quarterbacks, and this should be a playoff team in this league. You can compare how I built my team to what Adam and Heath did and see what roster construction works best for you in a Superflex league.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and Superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports

2. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

3. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

4. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

5. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator

8. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

9. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

10. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator

11. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

12. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer