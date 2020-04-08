Fantasy Football Today: Drafting the best fictional Fantasy football team ever
The FFT crew is joined by Will Brinson and Sean Wagner-McGough of the Pick Six Podcast to draft the best fictional football players of all time.
Steamin' Willie Beamen at QB? Kathy Ireland's Lucy Draper at Kicker? Becky "Ice Box" O'Shea at LB? It's time to assemble the best fictional football teams ever! It's a Fantasy Football Today/Pick Six Podcast crossover and we've got a four-person draft consisting of Will Brinson, Jamey Eisenberg, Sean Wagner-McGough and Adam Aizer. We are drafting coaches, offensive players, defensive players and special teamers.
ROSTER CONSTRUCTION
2 QB, 2 FLEX, 2 Defensive Players, 1 Special Teamer, 1 Coach
TEAM-BY-TEAM RESULTS
Will Brinson, Pick Six Podcast Host
QB: Willie Beamen (Any Given Sunday)
QB: Johnny Utah (QB, Point Break)
FLEX: Rod Tidwell (Jerry Maguire)
FLEX: Charlie Tweeder (Varsity Blues)
Defense: Charles Jefferson (Fast Times at Ridgemont High)
Defense: Trumaine (Wildcats)
Special teams: Lucy Draper (Necessary Roughness)
Coach: Griffin Murphy (Madden)
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Senior Fantasy Writer
QB: Shane Falco (The Replacements)
QB: Jimmy Dix (The Last Boy Scout)
FLEX: Deacon Moss (The Longest Yard)
FLEX: Julian Washington (Any Given Sunday)
Defense: Alvin Mack (The Program)
Defense: Joey Battle (The Longest Yard)
Special teams: Forrest Gump (Forrest Gump)
Coach: Tony D'Amato (Any Given Sunday)
Sean Wagner-McGough, CBS NFL Writer
QB: Vince Howard (Friday Night Lights)
QB: J.D. McCoy (Friday Night Lights)
FLEX: Smash Williams (Friday Night Lights)
FLEX: Tim Riggins (Friday Night Lights)
Defense: Luther 'Shark' Lavay (Any Given Sunday)
Defense: Zachary "Sack" Lodge (Wedding Crashers)
Special teams: Nigel Gruff (The Replacements)
Coach: Eric Taylor (Friday Night Lights)
Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Today Host
QB: Paul Crewe (The Longest Yard)
QB: Joe Kane (The Program)
FLEX: Spike Hammersmith (Little Giants)
FLEX: Earl Megget (The Longest Yard)
Defense: Bobby Boucher (The Waterboy)
Defense: Icebox (Little Giants)
Special teams: Barney Gorman (The Garbage Picking Field Goal Kicking Philadelphia Phenomenon)
Coach: Molly McGrath (Wildcats)
ROUND-BY-ROUND RESULTS
Round 1
Will Brinson - Willie Beamen (QB, Any Given Sunday)
Jamey Eisenberg - Forrest Gump (Special teams, Forrest Gump)
Sean Wagner-McGough - Vince Howard (QB, Friday Night Lights)
Adam Aizer - Bobby Boucher (Defense, The Waterboy)
Round 2
Adam Aizer - Earl Megget (FLEX, The Longest Yard)
Sean Wagner-McGough - Smash Williams (FLEX, Friday Night Lights)
Jamey Eisenberg - Deacon Moss (FLEX, The Longest Yard)
Will Brinson - Charlie Tweeder (FLEX, Varsity Blues)
Round 3
Will Brinson - Rod Tidwell (FLEX, Jerry Maguire)
Jamey Eisenberg - Shane Falco (QB, The Replacements)
Sean Wagner-McGough - Eric Taylor (Coach, Friday Night Lights)
Adam Aizer - Paul Crewe (QB, The Longest Yard)
Round 4
Adam Aizer - Spike Hammersmith (FLEX, Little Giants)
Sean Wagner-McGough - J.D. McCoy (QB, Friday Night Lights)
Jamey Eisenberg - Julian Washington (FLEX, Any Given Sunday)
Will Brinson - Charles Jefferson (Defense, Fast Times at Ridgemont High)
Round 5
Will Brinson - Lucy Draper (Special teams, Necessary Roughness)
Jamey Eisenberg - Jimmy Dix (QB, The Last Boy Scout)
Sean Wagner-McGough - Luther 'Shark' Lavay (Defense, Any Given Sunday)
Adam Aizer - Icebox (Defense, Little Giants)
Round 6
Adam Aizer - Joe Kane (QB, The Program)
Sean Wagner-McGough - Zachary "Sack" Lodge (Defense, Wedding Crashers)
Jamey Eisenberg - Alvin Mack (Defense, The Program)
Will Brinson - Johnny Utah (QB, Point Break)
Round 7
Will Brinson - Chad Masters/Griffin Murphy (Coach, Madden)
Jamey Eisenberg - Joey Battle (Defense, The Longest Yard)
Sean Wagner-McGough - Nigel Gruff (Special teams, The Replacements)
Adam Aizer - Barney Gorman (Special teams, The Garbage Picking Field Goal Kicking Philadelphia Phenomenon)
Round 8
Adam Aizer - Molly McGrath (Coach, Wildcats)
Sean Wagner-McGough - Tim Riggins (FLEX, Friday Night Lights)
Jamey Eisenberg - Tony D'Amato (Coach, Any Given Sunday)
Will Brinson - Trumaine (Defense, Wildcats)
