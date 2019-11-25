Play

Fantasy Football Today Podcast 11/24: Early Waiver Wire, Week 12 Winners & Losers

The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and losers.

Leonard Fournette scored! Twice! So did Derrick Henry! Tyler Boyd returned to Fantasy relevance! Let's start the show with the Best of Week 12 (2:15) as Sam Darnold, Ryan Tannehill and Rashaad Penny headline the list. Then we debate Henry's 2020 draft value (13:31) and get into the big news (16:05) and an early look at the Waiver Wire (19:05) ... MegaDuds (21:45)! Matt Ryan, Dak Prescott, David Montgomery, Amari Cooper, Tyler Lockett and more. We also give you Winners (29:30) like Jarvis Landry and Devin Singletary and Losers (36:50) like Saquon Barkley and Jaylen Samuels ... Recapping each game (42:00) with a "Believe it or Not." Is Sony Michel going to carry your team to a championship? Is DeVante Parker a Top 12 WR rest of season? Is Josh Allen worth starting regardless of matchup? What's up with Alvin Kamara? Also we have a bonus Fantasy Regulators (1:07:40) as Heath wonders if Dave violated some rules in their Dynasty league.

