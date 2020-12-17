Washington placed Everett (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Washington's placement on IR rules him out for the final three weeks of the regular season. Coach Ron Rivera disclosed that Everett is dealing with a pec injury, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. The 28-year-old wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, but he was forced out of last weekend's game against the 49ers with a chest issue.
