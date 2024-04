The Giants selected Phillips in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 70th overall.

Phillips (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) is a bit smallish for a corner and lacks the conventional reach for press coverage (31 and 1/4-inch arms), but the Kentucky standout is a very springy athlete with some of the best jumps over many classes (42-inch vertical, 135-inch broad jump). Phillips projects as the Giants' third corner behind Deonte Banks and Cor'Dale Flott.