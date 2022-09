The Giants elevated Roche to their active roster for Sunday's Week 1 game against Tennessee, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Roche was waived by the Giants at the end of August before being signed to their practice squad. He'll now get a chance to see some action Sunday with both Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) unlikely to play. Roche got significant run as a rookie last season, playing in 14 games and totaling 38 tackles (23 solo), 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.