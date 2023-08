Ahlers has agreed to join the Seahawks' practice squad, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

With Drew Lock firmly locked in behind Geno Smith as Seattle's second option under center, Ahlers only chance at making it through final cuts was if the team carried three quarterbacks. That was ultimately not the case, but he will stick around as the de facto no. 3 option via the practice squad. He joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina during the offseason.