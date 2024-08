Small is slated to sign with the Titans as an undrafted free agent, Nick Suss of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

Small, who played his college ball with the Tennessee Volunteers, is thus in line to compete for a depth role in a Titans backfield that is currently led by Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. This past season, Small worked behind 2024 fourth-rounder Jaylen Wright, carrying 95 times for 475 yards and two TDs, while adding seven catches in 11 games.