Jaguars' Carlos Hyde: Shipped to Jacksonville
The Browns are trading Hyde to the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The moves gives Jacksonville some added short-term depth alongside T.J. Yeldon while Leonard Fournette recovers from a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Nick Chubb is now in line to head the Browns' backfield.
