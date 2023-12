Pederson was bumped up from the Jaguars' practice squad Monday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Pederson's elevation comes with Luke Farrell (toe) and Brenton Strange (foot) both questionable for Monday's game against the Bengals. The 26-year-old, who happens to be head coach Doug Pederson's son, has spent time with the 49ers, Chiefs and Saints previously, but has yet to make his NFL debut.