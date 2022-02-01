site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Lerentee McCray: Removed from COVID-19 list
McCray (illness) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
McCray missed the final three games of the season due to COVID-19 protocols. He finished the 2021 campaign with 11 tackles across 12 appearances.
