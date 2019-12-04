Play

The Jaguars signed Nickerson to the active roster from the practice squad Tuesday.

Nickerson spent the first seven games of the season in Jacksonville, but he hasn't yet taken the field this season. The 2018 sixth-round now gets a second chance on the 53-man roster following the Jaguars' decision to waive Breon Borders.

