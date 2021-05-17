site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Parry Nickerson: Remaining in NFC North
RotoWire Staff
May 17, 2021
Vikings signed Nickerson (hamstring) to a contract Monday.
Nickerson spent time with the Packers last season, though a hamstring injury limited him to just a single appearance. The fourth-year corner will now have his work cut out to compete for a depth role in Minnesota.
