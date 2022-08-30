site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jake-hausmann-let-go-by-washington | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jake Hausmann: Let go by Washington
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 30, 2022
at
4:28 pm ET
•
1 min read
The Commanders waived
Hausmann on Tuesday.
Hausmann was signed a week ago and failed to haul in his only target across 27 offensive snaps during Washington's preseason finale. The 6-foot-4 tight end is still looking to make his regular season
NFL debut.
More News
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
25D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/26/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/10/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
12/29/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read