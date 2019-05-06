Jamar McGloster: Let loose by Raiders
McGloster was waived by the Raiders on Monday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
McGloster signed with the Raiders in January, and now parts way with the team to make room for Ronald Ollie on the roster. Since going undrafted out of Baylor in 2018, McGloster has yet to suit up for an NFL game.
