James Sample: Time's up in Jacksonville
Sample was released by the Jaguars on Sunday, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.
Sample had been in Jacksonville since the Jaguars drafted him in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. However, he only appeared in four games across two seasons due to a combination of forearm and shoulder injuries. The team replaced him with fellow safety Jeron Johnson, formerly of the Chiefs, Seahawks and Redskins.
