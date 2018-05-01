James Sample: Waived by Washington
Sample was waived by Washington on Monday.
Sample's tenure in Washington came into question following the draft which yielded the arrival of several new defensive players. Sample last played in the NFL during the 2015 season with the Jaguars.
