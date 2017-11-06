Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Hansen will see an increased role in the wake of Jeremy Kerley's four-game suspension, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

A fourth-round pick from April's draft, Hansen has yet to make his footprints known on offense. While he's likely to be more of a depth receiver over the next four games, Hansen will be an injury away from being thrown into the fire.

