Schweitzer (calf) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Schweitzer was placed on injured reserve in late October with the same calf injury, but was activated prior to Week 13 and played an entire outing against the Falcons. The 30-year-old was ruled out for this Sunday's game on Friday after not practicing the entire week and his recent designation should sideline him until Week 18 at minimum. Linemen Max Mitchell or Billy Turner should see increased opportunities moving forward.