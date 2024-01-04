The Jets designated Schweitzer (calf) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, and he was a limited participant in practice, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Schweitzer has had two stints on injured reserve this season due to a calf injury. The Jets have only one more game left this season and have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so Schweitzer's designation to return Wednesday may mean that the teams intends for him to suit up Sunday versus New England. If that happens, it would be just the seventh game he has played on the campaign.