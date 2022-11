Lucas (knee) signed a contract with the Edmonton Elks on Friday, Brian Swane and Hernan Salas of the Elks' official website report.

After being cut from the Colts' practice squad in mid-November while dealing with a knee injury, Lucas is now healthy and will transition over to the CFL. Lucas has produced 47 tackles, including a sack, whole also deflecting three passes and intercepting another over five seasons in the NFL.