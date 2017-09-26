Justin March-Lillard: Waived by Miami
The Dolphins waived March-Lillard on Monday.
March-Lillard's dismissal clears a spot on the 53-man roster for fellow linebacker Lawrence Timmons, who was reinstated from suspension Monday. With Timmons set to return to action Sunday and the Dolphins having recently acquired 2015 first-round pick Stephone Anthony to bolster their linebacking corps, March-Lillard was an expendable piece. March-Lillard has appeared in both of the Dolphins' first two contests, but played exclusively on special teams, logging one stop.
