Play

The Dolphins waived March-Lillard on Monday.

March-Lillard's dismissal clears a spot on the 53-man roster for fellow linebacker Lawrence Timmons, who was reinstated from suspension Monday. With Timmons set to return to action Sunday and the Dolphins having recently acquired 2015 first-round pick Stephone Anthony to bolster their linebacking corps, March-Lillard was an expendable piece. March-Lillard has appeared in both of the Dolphins' first two contests, but played exclusively on special teams, logging one stop.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories