Kadarius Toney didn't enter the college football landscape with the same kind of hype you see from most recruits who end up at Florida. He was just a three-star recruit (247Sports). However, for a three-star recruit, he sure did get a lot of offers from major programs. In addition to Florida, Toney received offers from Alabama and South Carolina after a high school career where he served as a dual-threat quarterback.

It's important to note that Toney was a former quarterback because up until the 2020 season, he was also simply just a gadget player in the Florida offense. Things changed abruptly in 2020 when Florida used him as a traditional receiver and he flashed massive upside in his ability to get in and out of breaks as a route runner. For a receiver who is still so new to the nuances of playing the position, he sure managed to create separation from coverage consistently -- this is exactly what makes him so exciting as he prepares for the next level.

We're breaking down everything you need to know about Toney from a Fantasy manager perspective, including best fits, dynasty outlook, measurables, scouting report, key stats and an NFL comparison.

Kadarius Toney FLA • WR • 1 Height 6-0 Weight 193 Age 22 (1/27/99) 40-yard dash 4.41 *pro day Vertical jump 40-inches View Profile









Fantasy fits

Arizona Cardinals

The best fit to get Toney rolling early in his career is with Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray over in Arizona. The system fits his skill set well and the Cardinals will have an opportunity to get creative in how they utilize Toney. He could be moved into the backfield on occasion and find a home in the slot immediately in an offense that utilizes 11 personnel (featuring three wide receivers) early and often.

Kansas City Chiefs

With Sammy Watkins moving on to play with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, there is newfound volume in the NFL's highest floor and highest ceiling passing game. Some managers will look to Mecole Hardman to finally break out, but Toney could bring an element to the offense that we already know works from watching Tyreek Hill. He's not as explosive as Hill, but he's potentially more elusive, and his specific skill set projects to have so much potential in Andy Reid's specific system.

Dynasty outlook

Toney is consistently coming off the board at the very beginning of Round 2 and occasionally sneaking his way into the back-end of Round 1 in rookie mock drafts before the actual draft. In our recent rookie-only PPR mock draft, CBS Sports Fantasy Managing Editor R.J. White grabbed Toney with the first pick overall in the second round. In our rookie-only Superflex mock draft, Toney came off the board at No. 17 overall -- but as the 12th non-QB -- after five quarterbacks were selected ahead of him.

NFL Draft week begins, and we've got the latest news and rumors plus what we're excited to see unfold in Round 1 on the Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast. Listen below and follow at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:

Scouting report

Strengths

Can develop into an uncoverable slot receiver if he improves his craft based on his natural athleticism and ability to start and stop.

Here, Toney freezes the slot defender to create separation:

Excellent contact balance through the catch point and after the catch -- reminiscent of Saints RB Alvin Kamara in this way.

NFL-ready in the slot where he was one of the most productive receivers in the toughest conference to play WR.

Elite ability to force missed tackles and create YAC in open space (more on that below in advanced stats)-- arguably his best trait.

In a class loaded with second gear accelerators, Toney's burst in space -- and ability to stay under control and find multiple gears -- might be the best in the class.

Toney is a natural hands catcher who attacks the ball in the air rather than letting it come to him (more on that below in advanced stats)

Elite-level leaper (40-inch vertical jump -- 90th percentile), (136-inch broad jump -- 99th percentile).

Adds an element as a dangerous returner on special teams.

Incredible bend and flexibility in his lower half which allows him to separate away from defenders in coverage and with the ball already in his hands.

Concerns

Size -- will Tony ever be able to line up on the boundary against NFL-sized CBs at 6-0 and 193 pounds?

Inexperienced as a route runner. Toney was mostly a gadget player at Florida until 2020 -- a small sample-sized season to begin with. He did almost all his work in the slot and you can rule out using him anywhere but the slot for at least one season at the NFL level but could be more.

Didn't test well in the 3-one drill (agility) -- in the 64th percentile -- but that doesn't translate to his film, so I'm not as concerned here.

Small catch radius and hands with 9.25-inch hands (48th percentile) and 31.25-inch arms (31st percentile).

Injuries were an issue for the smaller-framed receiver through his first three seasons at Florida where he only played 510 total snaps.

A completely unknown in contested-catch situations -- only 10 contested-catch targets his entire career, per Pro Football Focus. Catch radius suggests this will not be an area of strength for Toney.

Not an elite straight-line burner (81st percentile 40-yard dash) and that shows up on tape, too. Won't be the same kind of vertical threat on the NFL's most commonly used big-play route concept -- the slot vertical -- as players drafted in a similar range with similar profiles such as: Elijah Moore and Rondale Moore.

Stats breakdown



G Receptions RecYards RecTDs YPC RuYds 2020 11 70 984 10 14.1 161 2020 v top 25 3 22 287 3 13.1 22 2019 v top 25 1 0 0 0 0 0 Career 38 120 1590 12 13.3 580

Advanced stats to know

20 forced missed tackles in 2020 alone -- fifth-most among all WRs, per PFF

32 forced missed tackles on just 80 receptions over the past two seasons combined.

784 receiving yards in the slot -- sixth-most, per PFF

Just three dropped passes charted on 123 catchable passes in his Florida career, per PFF

NFL comparison

The player I keep coming back to when I watch more of Toney's tape is an NFL star who doesn't even play the same position as the Florida receiver. For me, it's Saints RB Alvin Kamara. Although Toney was used a runner on occasion, he will play a different role in the NFL than Kamara, but their calling card is their ability to force missed tackles and create additional yardage after contact. The way I see it, this calling card is a product of their elite contact balance. Both players do an excellent job maintaining balance and restarting upon making contact with defenders.