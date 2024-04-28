Slovis intends to sign with the Colts as an undrafted free agent, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Slovis started his college career at USC and was named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2019 before leading the Trojans to a 5-1 record in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. Slovis struggled the following year and transferred to Pitt for a year before ending at BYU as a fifth-year senior last season. In Indy, Slovis will head into the offseason behind Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco and Sam Ehlinger.