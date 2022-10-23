Zylstra was elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday.
This will be Zylstra's first time on the active roster this season, but he has considerable NFL experience, playing in 53 games over the past four seasons. His best campaign came last year with Carolina, as he compiled 18 catches on 25 targets for 250 yards and a touchdown. Detroit has a need for wide-receiver depth with DJ Chark (ankle) moved to IR on Saturday and Josh Reynolds questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas due to a knee injury.