The Lions selected Mahogany in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 210th overall.

Mahogany gained a reputation for playing with intensity in his five years at Boston College, and he earned All-ACC honors in his last two healthy seasons. Projected as a mid-round pick, he may have slipped further than anticipated due to a torn ACL that forced him to miss the entire 2022 campaign. The Lions were likely attracted to his mean streak on the field, and he'll bring the ability to play both right and left guard to the team's offensive line.