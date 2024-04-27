The Lions selected Rakestraw in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 61st overall.

This is a Dan Campbell-style pick, as Rakestraw is an extremely hard-nosed defensive back who doesn't rely on his athleticism to be an asset in the secondary. Aggressiveness and toughness help him as a tackler as well. Rakestraw is on the smaller side at 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds with 4.51 speed, though the film still kept him on the second-round radar. The Lions now have a young and tough secondary with Terrion Arnold and Brian Branch as recent additions over the last two drafts.