Play

Martin (abdomen) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.

Martin has battled the abdominal issue over the past couple weeks but has yet to miss a game this season. The 29-year-old should remain on track to play unless the team signs a secondary punter ahead of Saturday's 4 P.M. ET roster deadline.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories