Riley intends to sign with the Jets as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Riley posted a middling 34-584-5 receiving line across 12 games last season at Florida A&M. At 5'10/174, Riley ran a 4.44 forty-yard dash with a 10-foot-4 broad jump and 6.95-second three-cone drill. The Jets have a crowded wideout room that includes Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Xavier Gipson, in addition to newcomers Mike Williams and third-round pick Malachi Corley.