Penix said Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine that his medical exams with all 32 NFL teams went smoothly and he's ready to participate in throwing drills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Penix expressed eagerness to prove himself as an NFL franchise quarterback. He's commonly mocked to come off the board in the mid-first or second round of April's draft, after top QB prospects Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. Penix didn't miss a single game in his final two seasons at Washington, and he threw for 4,641 yards and 4,903 respective passing yards, to go with 67 combined touchdowns. In four prior season at Indiana, however, Penix suffered two right ACL tears as well as significant injuries to both shoulders, and missed 25 of 51 possible games. At last month's Senior Bowl, though, Penix confirmed that his knee had been reputably assessed and been deemed NFL-ready. Penix did say, however, that he's not sure whether he'll participate in on-field drills like the 40-yard dash Saturday, but that he will throw for teams.