The Packers waived McCrary on Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

McCrary and Patrick Taylor lost out on the No. 3 running back spot to rookie UDFA Emanuel Wilson. McCrary was picked up by the Packers on Aug. 7 after being let go by the Browns three days prior. He could look to return to Green Bay's practice squad once he clears waivers or look for opportunities elsewhere.