Guggemos has been waived by the Packers, Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Guggemos landed on the Packers' practice squad in November of the 2022 season after bouncing around several teams the first two seasons of ihs career. Green Bay subsequently signed him to a reserve/future deal following the season. However, after taking two tight ends in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 27-year-old is the odd-man-out on the depth chart. As a result, he is now set to look for a new landing spot.