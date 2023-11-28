The Eagles reverted Togiai to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Togiai received his first elevation of the season ahead of Sunday's Week 12 win over Buffalo and logged seven offensive snaps along with 12 special-teams snaps without recording any stats. His presence was needed with fellow tight ends Dallas Goedert (forearm) and Grant Calcaterra (ankle) unable to play, though Togiai still finished third among the team's TEs in snaps behind Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam. Goedert is trying to return to action this Sunday against San Francisco, which would lessen the likelihood of Togiai being elevated again.