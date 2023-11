The Eagles signed Togiai to their practice squad Tuesday.

Togiai worked out with Philadelphia on Monday, and it must have gone well, as the team has decided to bring the 26-year-old tight end on to its practice squad. The Oregon State product was most recently with the Raiders' organization, and his last in-game action came in 2022 with the Eagles. In a corresponding move, Philadelphia cut E.J. Jenkins from its practice squad Tuesday.