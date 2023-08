Davis suffered a torn ACL in Friday's preseason win over the Bengals, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

A significant contributor to the Packers' special teams, the fourth-year tight end is expected to miss the entire season. It's entirely possible the Packers could sign an additional tight end in the coming days to provide some training camp depth with only Austin Allen currently on the roster behind 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 selections, Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft.