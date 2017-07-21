Panthers' Cam Newton: Throwing to teammates again

Newton (shoulder) has resumed throwing to his teammates, cementing the expectation that he'll be ready to do so when training camp begins, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Newton, who underwent surgery on his right shoulder back in March, began throwing for the first time since his operation nearly a month ago. While those tosses were stationary and to a team trainer, the Panthers' quarterback has now advanced to working with his usual targets ahead of the start of camp July 26. Although Newton is expected to be limited early on as Carolina rightfully errs on the side of caution, it's encouraging to hear that he's making such strong progress.