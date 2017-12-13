Panthers' Daryl Worley: Turns in season-high nine tackles
Worley recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and one interception Sunday against the Vikings.
Worley was on the field for 67 of 74 defensive snaps Sunday -- a season-high as well -- allowing him to post his best performance of the season. The Packers are on the horizon for Week 15, and with Aaron Rodgers returning, they will likely be ready to air it out enough to give Worley a shot at another solid outing.
More News
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Full participant at Thursday's practice•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Full practice participant•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: No practice Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Practicing in full•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...