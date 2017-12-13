Worley recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and one interception Sunday against the Vikings.

Worley was on the field for 67 of 74 defensive snaps Sunday -- a season-high as well -- allowing him to post his best performance of the season. The Packers are on the horizon for Week 15, and with Aaron Rodgers returning, they will likely be ready to air it out enough to give Worley a shot at another solid outing.